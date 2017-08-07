Morning Joe 08/07/17

Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast

President Trump appears to be fighting so-called fake news with a broadcast on his Facebook page featuring what he's calling 'Real News.' The panel discusses the 'state-owned' feel of the show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
Pence: Reports of 2020 presidential run prep are 'laughable'
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
21 hours 12 min ago
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
21 hours 27 min ago
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
20 hours 43 min ago
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?
The significance of "Detroit"
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
Is Trump's base having doubts?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL