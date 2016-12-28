Morning Joe 12/28/16

Trump thanks himself for consumer confidence

Donald Trump thanks himself on Twitter for rising consumer confidence numbers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
12 hours 5 min ago
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them
11 hours 43 sec ago
Trump can't dissolve foundation controversy
11 hours 38 min ago
Trump tweets thanks to himself
2 hours 16 min ago
White House readies Russian hack response
2 hours 35 min ago
How Democrats should look at party's future
12 hours 23 min ago
Kerry to speak 'candidly' on Israel
The Trump doctrine comes into focus
GOP Rep: UN an anti-western breeding ground
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL