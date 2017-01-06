Morning Joe 01/06/17

Trump team, WH press air concerns in meeting

President of the White House Correspondents' Association, Jeff Mason, discusses his meeting this week with the Trump press team to share concerns. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Top Russians celebrated when Trump won, intel report says
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
1 day 10 hours ago
Trump brands his newest enemy: Chuck Schumer
12 hours 38 min ago
MA Rep. won't attend Trump's inauguration
10 hours 45 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
1 day 9 hours ago
Bernie Sanders: Attacks on Keith Ellison 'unfair and unjust'
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
Can tension be eased between intel community, Trump?
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL