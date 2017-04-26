Morning Joe 04/26/17

Trump takes aim at trade with Canada

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) joins the panel to talk about business at the border and the president’s tax plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Russians behind payments for Flynn's work for Turkey
13 hours 13 min ago
Joe: Trump had correct response to federal judge's ruling
3 hours 1 min ago
House Oversight may subpoena White House
12 hours 39 min ago
Sharpton: Sanders' message fell flat with black voters
3 hours 23 min ago
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
11 hours 50 min ago
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
Why did Germany invite Ivanka to the W20 forum?
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'Its un-American'
Chaffetz scolds Flynn: ‘You can’t do this’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL