Morning Joe 02/20/17

Trump, Sweden and why we're 'way past lines'

Top Talkers: President Trump confused the world this weekend when he invoked an attack in Sweden that didn't actually happen. The panel discusses the administration's talk of non-existing attacks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ex-Trump adviser: 'I had no contact' with Russian officials
13 hours 8 min ago
Kushner underwent 'proper' conflict of interest vetting
13 hours 51 min ago
Trump voters tweet their regret
13 hours 16 min ago
Simmons: 'Trump did something very good for us'
12 hours 19 min ago
McCain defends free press: "That's how dictators get started"
Who will lead the DNC?
Priebus denies FBI spoke with anyone else in White House
Inside Trump's strategy to make media the enemy
Gen. McCaffrey on why a security pick could withdraw
MaddowBlog: Why the 25th Amendment is getting attention

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL