Morning Joe 04/14/17

Trump supporters still want disruption, says Ron Fournier

Crain's Ron Fournier is already warning the country to not forget why Trump was elected and that, he says, is because people wanted change and disruption of the status quo. Fournier discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

British intel reported Trump campaign Russia ties: Report
11 hours 53 min ago
Trump admin drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
10 hours 50 min ago
Arkansas to execute eight prisoners over ten days
11 hours 12 min ago
Democrat leading in a red GA district special election
10 hours 4 min ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
2 hours 52 min ago
Mitch McConnell: Pres. Trump 'is learning the job'
Did Pres. Trump know U.S. was dropping 'Mother of all Bombs'?
Ignatius: Trump becoming credible foreign policy leader
ICE targets mother for deportation
U.S. may launch strike if N. Korea reaches for nuclear trigger

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL