Morning Joe 06/06/17

Trump's penchant for doubling down on his attacks

Doubling down on an attack despite widespread criticism is a go-to move for President Trump. Morning Joe tracks his use of this tactic over the past several months. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Trump is working against his own self-interest
4 hours 2 min ago
Lawrence: Trump has miscalculated with Comey
11 hours 5 min ago
Leaked docs show new depth of Russian election hacking
12 hours 50 min ago
Scott Pruitt: Paris put the US at an economic disadvantage
2 hours 44 min ago
Trump's tweets torpedo his admin's message
11 hours 7 min ago
Maddow: WH staff fails to restrain the president
Chris Matthews to Carter Page: Why are you hiding?
Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
Matthews: US foreign policy is now Trump's psyche
Josh Earnest: Trump is 'intentionally sowing fear and chaos'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL