Morning Joe 09/25/17

Trump's feuds all about win, not ideology: Costa

The Washington Post's Robert Costa joins a conversation about the president's tweets from the weekend, Trump's speech in Alabama and why the feuds have less to do with ideology and more about winning. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korean Foreign Minister says Trump has ‘declared war’
Kushner used private email for official business: report
5 hours 19 min ago
Joe breaks down Trump's 'inane, offensive' tweets
7 hours 47 min ago
Trump's feuds all about win, not ideology: Costa
6 hours 42 min ago
Four-term Congressman leaving DC: 'Washington doesn't work'
4 hours 52 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump reportedly ignored WH aides ahead of U.N. speech
'I hope McConnell sees the votes aren't there'
Fmr. NFL player: Trump degrades the presidency
ACLU to launch nationwide voting rights project
Rep. Swalwell: Trump is "perilously close" to obstruction charge

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL