Morning Joe 10/26/17

Trump's approval rating hits new low in poll

President Trump's approval rating hits a new low of 38 percent in the latest Fox News poll. The Morning Joe panel digs into the numbers, the lowest for Trump in any Fox News poll. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Jane Fonda & Gloria Steinem discuss sexism, Weinstein and Trump
9 hours 15 min ago
Warren reacts to bill that's 'giant wet kiss to Wall Street'
9 hours 19 min ago
Report: Trump campaign firm reached out to WikiLeaks
10 hours 6 min ago
Senate committee splits as Trump behavior warrants scrutiny
9 hours 47 min ago
How conservative media, White House created a Clinton 'scandal'
9 hours 21 min ago
Ron Reagan: Trump is a 'deeply damaged human being'
Barney Frank: Trump broke promise to rein in Wall Street
Fact-checking the Trump-Russia dossier funding
After Flake-Corker fallout, what's next for divided GOP?
Talks between Trump and North Korea breaking down

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL