Morning Joe 09/14/17

Trump: Ryan and McConnell agree with us on DACA

Speaking to reporters outside of the White House before his trip to Florida, Trump says GOP congressional leaders are in agreement about DACA. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Deal or No Deal?: Trump & Dems conflict on #DACA deal
3 hours 4 min ago
Maddow: New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
10 hours 14 min ago
Did 'Chuck and Nancy' roll Trump on DACA?
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
12 hours 34 min ago
Schumer, Pelosi: Trump agreed to help Dreamers – without wall
11 hours 6 min ago
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired
Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
Trump’s White House has made a slew of awkward typos
Congress to Trump: Denounce hate groups

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL