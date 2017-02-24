Morning Joe 02/24/17

Trump rips into FBI on Twitter

Donald Trump tears into the FBI on Twitter, saying they are unable to stop national security 'leakers.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Shouldn't be happening': WH, Russia, and the FBI
4 hours 16 min ago
Report: Priebus asked FBI to refute Russia stories
14 hours 3 min ago
Laverne Cox: 'We are not safe in this country'
14 hours 57 min ago
Whose Republican party is it?
17 hours 22 min ago
Muslim adviser quits after 8 days of Trump admin.
13 hours 48 min ago
Gavin Grimm: Govt. just said transgender students don't deserve protection
21 hours 51 min ago
Himes mocks Gohmert over town hall safety concerns
Rep. Sanford: Need to be watchful of what Trump 'unleashed'
GOP Rep: Constituents at town halls were not paid
Takei: Transgender rights are fundamental human rights

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL