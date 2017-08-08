Morning Joe 08/08/17

Trump retweets story with classified information

On Tuesday, President Trump retweeted a Fox News story that included anonymous sources and leaked classified information. AG Jeff Sessions has stated a plan to combat leaks. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump retweets story with classified information
59 min 21 sec ago
Bitcoin may help Russia beat sanctions
11 hours 45 min ago
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll
3 hours 22 min ago
Pence denies a 2020 run, but why is he raising cash?
9 hours 47 min ago
Lawrence: Pence is the most dangerous man for Trump
10 hours 33 min ago
Watch Sen. Blumenthal respond to Trump's Twitter attack
How Sinclair Broadcast Group made local news pro-Trump
Trump exploits loophole to hire foreign workers
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL