Morning Joe 08/24/17

Trump moving forward with transgender military ban

The WH is preparing to give Defense Secretary Mattis orders to carry out the transgender military ban the president proposed on Twitter. Peter Alexander says the plan should begin in six months. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
11 hours 14 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's most important lie is about himself
10 hours 13 min ago
Memo outlines Trump ban on transgender people in the US military
10 hours 36 min ago
After 'unhinged' rally, worry about Trump having nuclear codes
9 hours 41 min ago
Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not Mexico, to fund the wall
9 hours 32 min ago
Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL