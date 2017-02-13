Morning Joe 02/13/17

Trump, Miller don't get checks and balances, says senator

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, shares his thoughts on the Trump White House, including Stephen Miller's Sunday interviews and Judge Gorsuch's confirmation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

