Morning Joe 06/05/17

Trump maintains core base but could that erode?

Tim Carney and Noah Rothman discuss how despite seeming ideological inconsistencies, President Trump maintains a core base. What, if anything, could erode that base support? The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump 'doesn't really believe' birtherism: Fmr. Kushner aide
14 hours 35 min ago
12 arrested in London attacks as PM May vows to defeat terrorism
Witness describes acts of heroism during London attack
23 hours 52 min ago
Debunking Farage on 'calls for internment'
21 hours 33 min ago
Waters: I'm calling for the impeachment of this president
22 hours 35 min ago
Activists vow to fight back after Trump leaves Paris Agreement
Atlanta mayor 'exhausted' from disappointment by Trump
Could Trump’s response to London attacks lead to more conflict?
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL