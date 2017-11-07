Morning Joe 11/07/17

Trump loses support in key counties, poll shows

President Trump is losing support in counties in key states, according to new polling. But is the president facing a serious decline in favorability? The panel digs into the numbers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia began aiding Trump 3 weeks into campaign: report
13 hours 10 min ago
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
11 hours 33 min ago
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
11 hours 47 min ago
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
12 hours 53 min ago
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor
13 hours 9 min ago
Sen. Chris Murphy: Republicans are afraid of the gun lobby
Wilbur Ross is the latest Trump ally with ties to Russia
Mueller closing in on Michael Flynn
Why a Flynn indictment is more damaging for Trump
TX Rep: If someone wants to kill someone they'll find a way

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL