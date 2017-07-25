Morning Joe 07/25/17

Trump launches broadside against Sessions

President Trump is up Tuesday morning and tweeting about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying Sessions has taken a 'weak' stance on 'Clinton crimes'. The panel discusses Trump's remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate eyes 'skinny' repeal of Obamacare
Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions
6 hours 3 min ago
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
13 hours 31 min ago
Maddow: New facts emerge about Trump's FBI pick
15 hours 16 min ago
Manchin to Sessions: 'Jeff keep doing your job'
3 hours 24 min ago
Scout's Honor?: Trump gets political with the Boy Scouts
Booker: Trump admin stabbing Obamacare in the back
Wyden: What Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia
Trump mulling replacing Sessions with Cruz, Giuliani: WaPo
Trump adviser: AG has POTUS 'vote of confidence'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL