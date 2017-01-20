Morning Joe 01/20/17

Trump Jr.: My dad has been humbled by this process

Donald Trump Jr. calls into Morning Joe to discuss Inauguration Day and how his dad has been humbled by the experience of running for president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

