Morning Joe 07/17/17

Trump Jr., Kushner and the perils of nepotism

Law professor Jonathan Turley discusses the perils of nepotism in considering Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner, both of whom attended a meeting with a Russian attorney in 2016. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

