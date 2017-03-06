Morning Joe 03/06/17

Trump, intel and the idea of the 'deep state'

Ret. Gen. Michael Hayden joins Morning Joe to discuss Donald Trump's weekend tweets, Trump's relationship with the intel community and why 'deep state' doesn't apply to the United States. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

