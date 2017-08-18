Morning Joe 08/18/17

Trump 'ignorant, disrespectful' of American history

The Morning Joe panel looks at past remarks by the president about Lincoln or Frederick Douglass, and discusses why they say Trump shows both an ignorance of and disrespect for American history. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Police kill five suspects after Spanish terror attacks
12 hours 35 min ago
FULL STORY: 13 killed, more than 100 injured in Barcelona terror attack
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
9 hours 48 min ago
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally
10 hours 34 min ago
Trump’s troubled history with monuments
11 hours 45 min ago
Matthews: A U.S. President sided with Nazis
GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher met with Julian Assange
Sykes: Trump should be no surprise to Republicans
Trump supporter fact-checked on Charlottesville claims
Trump tries to change subject from Nazis to statues

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL