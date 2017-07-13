Morning Joe 07/13/17

Trump has to be exposed for the fraud he is: Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., says Trump's policies are the most destructive in our lifetime, hopes the GOP health care bill can be defeated and says the US is less divided than people think. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

