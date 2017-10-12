Morning Joe 10/12/17

President Trump goes after Puerto Rico in new tweets

In new tweets, President Trump is stating that FEMA, the military and first responders cannot stay in Puerto Rico forever. The Morning Joe panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Authoritarianism 101': Trump vs. the press
4 hours 59 min ago
55% of America thinks Trump is 'unfit to serve': Poll
11 hours 25 min ago
Facebook's Sandberg defends running Russia ads
1 hour 25 sec ago
US woman and family released after 5-year hostage ordeal
Trump threatens to pull FEMA from Puerto Rico
3 hours 55 min ago
Weinstein exposed by system built to keep accusers quiet
Trump is taking a wrecking ball to Obama's legacy
New Trump cabinet official already under fire for spending
Trump says, 'I hate everyone in the White House': Vanity Fair
Roy Moore made $1M from his tax-exempt public charity

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL