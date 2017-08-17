Morning Joe 08/17/17

Trump goes after Lindsey Graham in new tweets

After South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement that Donald Trump's words were dividing the country, the president had some thoughts of his own for Sen. Graham. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
9 hours 20 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
8 hours 39 min ago
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
10 hours 22 min ago
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
10 hours 49 min ago
Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests
10 hours 6 sec ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL