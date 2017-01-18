Morning Joe 01/18/17
Trump enters WH with historically weak approval
President-elect Donald Trump faces low approval ratings, heading into Inauguration Day according to the latest NBC News/WSJ poll. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
WaPo: Trump used charity money for legal...
Pence on Trump’s record on women
Did Trump use charity money to pay legal fee?
Trump outraged over terror suspect’s rights
Trump questions terror suspect’s rights
Trump's very public fight with Civil...
No response yet from Team Trump after...
Donald Trump faces 'deep hostility' from...
Putin defends Trump, says Russia critics ...
Trump Goldman Sachs hiring calls for new word
Prostitutes, hotel cams familiar Putin tools
Sanders confronts Trump Education Secy....
Obamacare popularity hits record high
Putin 'feels like he's been elected...
Indiana mayor running for DNC chair
Over 50 Dem Representatives plan on...
Putin: Obama trying to undermine Trump
Film explores how Obama years led to Trump
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump, CIA need to...
videos
Donald Trump
-
George H. W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison...
John Lewis on not attending Bush inauguration
New Poll: Obamacare more popular than ever
Trump to boost drilling, fracking in America?
Thousands protest GOP plans to repeal...
Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and...
Trump & 'aid and comfort to the racists'
Former president joins Maddow staff (kind of)
Obama to pursue new generation of leaders
Trump attacks civil rights icon on MLK Day
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American...
Mitch Daniels: DeVos qualified for the job
McCain: I worry under Trump as I worried...
Obama’s presidency: Promise of change vs....
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
How is uncertainty about Trump's policies...
How one business is helping the deported
Sean Spicer: Lewis' remarks are disappointing
Democratic congressman extends on-air hand...
Why 'action' is the main word for Trump team
Joe: Do not strike out at John Lewis
Trump and the end of the '150-year duopoly'
A modern founding father: Remembering MLK
Franken: We must pressure Trump to release...
The rites and rituals of the presidential...
Katy Tur details public, private moments...
ACA repeal would help the richest, stats show
Why Trump's Twitter fondness could backfire
'It changed everything': Comey and '16...
No straight line: Who will set policy in...
Trump Jr failure mess could cost SC taxpayers
Democrats adjust to role as opposition party
ExxonMobil exploits poor nation's corruption
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse
Unverified Trump Russia tale roils politics
As Obama term ends, assessments begin