Morning Joe 03/30/17

Trump down to his core with 35 percent support

Top Talkers: Donald Trump's approval now stands at 35 percent, according to the latest Gallup tracking poll. Seemingly popular with only core fans, where does he go from here? The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
10 hours 14 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
9 hours 46 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
2 hours 1 min ago
What we know about Ivanka Trump's new WH job?
8 hours 38 min ago
Political strains within Western powers serve Putin goals
11 hours 6 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff: Questions about Nunes hurt investigation's credibility
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
Flynn stayed at WH 17 days after DOJ tipped them off
'Impulsive, chaotic': Focus group reacts to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL