Morning Joe 04/12/17

Trump doesn't give Bannon ringing endorsement

Top Talkers: President Trump is giving a less than ringing endorsement of his chief strategist Steve Bannon in the New York Post. The panel discusses Bannon's future in the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Can Sean Spicer keep his job after Holocaust remarks?
8 hours 31 min ago
Carter Page targeted by FISA warrant: WaPo
10 hours 48 min ago
Trump turning on Steve Bannon?
9 hours 6 min ago
White House undergoes shift in policy and tone
1 hour 47 min ago
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
10 hours 34 min ago
AG Sessions on 'the Trump era' of immigration policy
Lawrence: The world tests Trump
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Did Bill O'Reilly just speak his last words on Fox News?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL