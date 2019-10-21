Trump campaign sells 'Get Over It' T-shirts after Mulvaney blunder

Morning Joe discusses Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's insisting that he did not say that President Trump held up military aid for Ukraine for political purposes. At a White House press briefing, Mulvaney said, "I have news for everybody: Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy." Joe Scarborough discusses the Trump campaign selling 'Get Over It' T-shirts: "You're selling the evidence that's going to lead you to impeachment -- to even make money off of that?"