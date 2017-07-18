Morning Joe 07/18/17

Trump boasts about bills, but facts tell different story

The Washington Post's Philip Rucker and NYT reporter Yamiche Alcindor join Morning Joe to discuss President Trump's assertion that he has signed more bills than 'any president ever.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

