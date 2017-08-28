Morning Joe 08/28/17

Trump biz sought Moscow deal while he ran: Report

While Donald Trump ran for the presidency, his company was pursuing a plan to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to new Washington Post reporting. Reporter Carol Leonnig discusses the report. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tillerson and Gorka make controversial remarks about W.H.
18 hours 26 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
1 day 18 hours ago
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
20 hours 50 min ago
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
20 hours 37 min ago
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of Harvey
How far does Chief of Staff Kelly's reach extend?
Kasich calls presidential pardon of Arpaio 'out of bounds'
Trump pardon incites fierce response from civil rights groups
Mueller seeks grand jury testimony from Manafort associates

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL