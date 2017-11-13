Morning Joe 11/13/17

Trump attempts to do what he promised on trade

While on his overseas trip, President Trump stated he would make a major announcement on trade next week. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's trip and what the president gets wrong on trade. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

