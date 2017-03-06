Morning Joe 03/06/17

Trump and the problem of the 'eternal now'

Ret. Gen Michael Hayden and the Washington Post's Robert Costa discuss Donald Trump's Saturday tweets alleging former President Obama wiretapped him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump makes confirmed claims of campaign surveillance
2 hours 54 min ago
FBI asks DOJ to publicly refute Trump wiretap claim
15 hours 50 min ago
Former DNI chief: 'I can deny' wiretap of Trump Tower
Did Trump libel Obama?
15 hours 24 min ago
WH calls for Congress to investigate wiretapping claims
23 hours 47 min ago
Will Selma native Sessions protect voting rights?
22 hours 33 min ago
Reiner to GOP: 'Where are the patriots?'
Keystone Pipeline won't have to use U.S. steel
No, presidents can't order wiretaps
Lawrence: Sessions is making himself look guilty

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL