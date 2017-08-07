Morning Joe 08/07/17

Trump allies and staff accuse special counsel of bias

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation continues to cross new boundaries as Trump allies continue their war on the DOJ, suggesting the former FBI Director is stacking the deck. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tries to battle fake news with new broadcast
3 hours 9 min ago
Watch NYT reporter respond to Trump 'failing' tweet
2 hours 23 min ago
Spurred by Trump, states battle sanctuary cities
Trump administration stirs alarm over voter purges
Pence: Reports of 2020 presidential run prep are 'laughable'
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?
The significance of "Detroit"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL