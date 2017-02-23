Morning Joe 02/23/17

Trump admin takes over CPAC, 'old-school' right on sidelines

Robert Costa and Kasie Hunt discuss what's happening Thursday at CPAC and why the traditional conservative right is on the sidelines in 2017. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump voters back Obamacare in new ad
1 hour 41 min ago
Joe: Here's how college can impact conservative thought
4 hours 46 sec ago
Fmr. CIA boss: I worry about 'chaotic' Trump presidency
10 hours 51 min ago
Trump approval slips, but are numbers accurate?
4 hours 22 min ago
Montana GOP chair warns too much voter turnout favors Democrats
13 hours 24 min ago
Friedman: Trump comments have been 'very worrisome'
Dem reminds Trump: LGBT doesn't stand for 'Let's Go Back in Time'
GOP balks at a cheaper way to reach more voters
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald Trump
Mental health experts say Trump is unfit to serve

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL