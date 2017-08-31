Morning Joe 08/31/17

Troubled project becomes financial headache for Kushner

Reporter Caleb Melby joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on 666 5th Avenue, a Manhattan property that is proving to be a financial headache for Kushner Cos. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New evidence about Moscow hotel deal raises investigation stakes
12 hours 25 min ago
Mueller teams up with NY AG. What that could mean.
12 hours 39 min ago
Mika: I'm disappointed about equal pay plan halt
3 hours 13 min ago
Trump warns Congress not to fail on vague tax reform
11 hours 44 min ago
Trump says he witnessed Harvey damage firsthand (he didn't)
11 hours 38 min ago
Poll: Most oppose Arpaio pardon, booting 'Dreamers'
Dan Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
Poll: Trump voters say media worst threat than neo-Nazis
Report: Mueller teaming up with NY Atty. General

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL