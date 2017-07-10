Morning Joe 07/10/17

Tory Burch on the 'Embrace Ambition' campaign

Tory Burch of the Tory Burch Foundation joins Morning Joe to discuss the 'Embrace Ambition' campaign. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: No way Trump Jr. forgot meeting happened
9 hours 38 min ago
Police arrest protesters outside Senate offices in D.C.
1 hour 9 min ago
Will GOP pass health care bill before August recess?
3 hours 11 min ago
Former NATO Commander questions ceasefire in Syria
4 hours 17 min ago
Halperin: Donald Trump Jr. is in a world of hurt
9 hours 41 min ago
States push new voter restrictions, fueled by Trump
Australian news anchor skewers Trump in broadcast
MaddowBlog: Ivanka literally had seat at the table at G-20
Trump Jr. responds to report of meeting with Russian lawyer
Graham slams Trump's 'disastrous' Putin meeting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL