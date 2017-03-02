Morning Joe 03/02/17

Top House Republican: Sessions should recuse himself

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says AG Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from an investigation into Russian hacking. McCarthy also discusses how the GOP should approach the ACA. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

BREAKING: 'I have not met with any Russians,' Sessions says
37 min 22 sec ago
Did AG Sessions commit perjury?
1 hour 58 min ago
Rep. Cummings: Sessions report is 'shocking to the conscience'
8 hours 25 min ago
Malcolm Nance: Trump resistance on Russia 'is suspicious'
8 hours 14 min ago
WP: Trump camp's Sessions, Russian amb. spoke
10 hours 37 min ago
Pence: We’re moving at ‘brisk pace’ to replace Obamacare
NYT: Obama staff tried to save Russia intel
Duckworth: Trump 'needs to take responsibility' for raid
Beshear thinks GOP is playing 'word games' with ACA
Trump undercuts his travel ban argument

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL