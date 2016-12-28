Morning Joe 12/28/16

Too little, too late? WH readies Russian response

Top Talkers: President Obama will apparently make good on his promise of vowing consequences for what intelligence agencies say was Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Could Trump tweet us into nuclear war?
12 hours 7 min ago
Dems consider using GOP tactics against them
11 hours 2 min ago
Trump can't dissolve foundation controversy
11 hours 40 min ago
Trump tweets thanks to himself
2 hours 18 min ago
White House readies Russian hack response
2 hours 37 min ago
How Democrats should look at party's future
12 hours 25 min ago
Kerry to speak 'candidly' on Israel
The Trump doctrine comes into focus
GOP Rep: UN an anti-western breeding ground
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL