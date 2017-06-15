Morning Joe 06/15/17

Tom Brokaw receives lifetime achievement award

Tom Brokaw received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park for his work to advance freedom of speech and expression. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
13 hours 26 min ago
Joe: Heated rhetoric in this country must calm down
3 hours 27 min ago
Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice: WaPo
11 hours 24 min ago
Rep. Steve Scalise, 4 others shot at GOP baseball practice
12 hours 3 min ago
Morning Joe: Mueller 'will get to the bottom' of obstruction allegations
Fmr. mayor reveals details of talks with suspected gunman
Lawrence: Not all mass shootings created equal
Fmr. Giffords intern: 'I refuse to be terrorized'
Rep. DeSantis recalls chilling interaction with gunman

