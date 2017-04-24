Morning Joe 04/24/17

Today’s show in 90 Seconds

A quick look at just some of the ground covered this morning on Morning Joe ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schumer to Trump: 'Start keeping some of your promises'
4 hours 59 min ago
MaddowBlog: White House makes an offer Dems can easily refuse
4 hours 41 min ago
Republican lawmaker: 'I don't think we'll have a shutdown'
5 hours 15 min ago
Trump's approval rating slips to record lows
1 day 2 hours ago
Le Pen, Macron to face off in French election
21 hours 12 min ago
Trump win predictor pens guide to impeachment
Phelps makes waves with new water campaign
Is the Democratic 'unity tour' tearing the party apart?
Trump will hold rally instead of attending WHCD
Bill Nye: 'Science is political'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL