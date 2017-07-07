Morning Joe 07/07/17

Today Putin 'wants a good meeting'

Vladimir Putin often employs tricks to gain an edge in meetings with leaders, according to former ambassador Michael McFaul, but how will Putin go about his first meeting Friday with Trump? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Donald Trump shares first handshake with Vladimir Putin
Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting
11 hours 26 min ago
Maddow to news outlets: Heads up for hoaxes
11 hours 51 min ago
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump puts himself before the country
12 hours 43 min ago
McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes
10 hours 1 min ago
Rick Perry explains supply and demand, gets it wrong
How are there so many shootings in Chicago?
Will Trump press Putin on 2016 election interference?
Matthews: If Trump did anything wrong, Putin knows all of it
Protesters clash with police as Trump arrives for G-20

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL