Morning Joe 03/30/17

Time offers DC ways to fix the country's infrastructure

Time's Nancy Gibbs discusses the magazine's latest issue, which offers Washington 25 ways to fix the country's infrastructure, including fixing Chicago's railroad issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schiff presses for public hearing for Yates
13 hours 15 min ago
Could Nunes be subject to investigation?
12 hours 48 min ago
Trump down to his core with 35 percent support
5 hours 2 min ago
What we know about Ivanka Trump's new WH job?
11 hours 40 min ago
Political strains within Western powers serve Putin goals
14 hours 7 min ago
Why the Senate Russia Probe is trouble for Trump
Schiff: Questions about Nunes hurt investigation's credibility
Report: Comey wanted to reveal Russian tampering
Flynn stayed at WH 17 days after DOJ tipped them off
'Impulsive, chaotic': Focus group reacts to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL