Morning Joe 03/09/17

The WH and what health care could mean for midterms

Top Talkers: The White House continues its charm offensive on health care as pressure mounts from the right and the left. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
11 hours 7 min ago
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'
11 hours 17 min ago
Press Secretary isn't the only WH job Spicer's had
10 hours 43 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire country at risk'
12 hours 26 min ago
Dean rips ‘nonsense, crackpot’ GOP health care plan
12 hours 57 min ago
GOP Rep.: Health care bill doesn’t do what we promised
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick

