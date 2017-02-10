Morning Joe 02/10/17
The week in Gorsuch: Democrats vs. the White House
The debate over Neil Gorsuch continues this week with Democrats weighing in on Gorsuch's remarks about Trump and the judiciary. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest twists and turns. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
The week in Gorsuch: Democrats vs. the...
Is Judge Gorsuch getting cold feet?
Pres. Trump has a history of bashing...
Trump: Gorsuch's criticism of me was...
Court loss puts Trump on defense over ban
Sen. Blumenthal debunks meeting with Gorsuch
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee On Immigration Ban
Sen. Wyden: Gorsuch's comments a 'stunning...
Blumenthal: Attacks on the judiciary are...
Sasse: I'm a constitutional warrior before...
Trump slams Sen. Blumenthal in Gorsuch tweet
Sen. Blumenthal: SCOTUS nominee needs to...
Schumer: Democrats will hold SCOTUS bulwark
Schumer slams weak Gorsuch criticism of Trump
Trump blasts the judiciary
Rattner's charts: Where Gorsuch fits into...
Questions of accuracy dog Gorsuch biography
Will Gorsuch carry on Scalia’s legacy?
WH dismisses 60 vote 'standard' for SCOTUS...
How ugly will fight to confirm Gorsuch get?
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Supreme Court
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Congressman met by boos during town hall
Joe: Will Trump seek to re-draft...
'This is the face of deportation':...
How will Trump White House react to loss...
Kellyanne Conway may face a federal ethics...
WA Gov. Inslee to Trump: We already saw...
Why Trump's travel ban lost again
Sex scandalized gov sparks corruption outcry
Trump extends losing streak with new ruling
Poll: Trump supporters differ with rest of US
Court loss puts Trump on defense over ban
Washington AG talks next steps in ban case
Court hands Trump a loss and a lesson on ban
Schumer: Time for Trump to abandon travel ban
Appeals court deals a blow to Trump's...
Court unanimously rules against Trump...
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to...
Sen. Murphy plans for labor secretary hearing
Trump intimidating Nordstrom is ...
Sen. Blumenthal debunks meeting with Gorsuch
Politics
Leaders talk strategy behind opposing Trump
Trump voters' view of the President so far
Russia arrest seen as confirming US intel
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told...
What it would take to build Trump's wall
White House defends Trump voter fraud...
Voter fraud: Is it a lie if Trump believes...
Democrats not unified opposing Trump nominees
Trump actions affirm fears for environment
Maxine Waters on Trump's 'outrageous lying...
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof...
Rep. King: 'We don't really care about the...
Trump to lawmakers: I lost popular vote...
Trump on march: Why didn't these people vote?
Stars, activists, and politicians at the...
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Trump vows end to 'American carnage'
NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia probe
Trump scrambling after weak preparation
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe: 'Presidents do not speak this way'
Mika: Warren could be a nightmare for GOP...
DNC candidate: 'The party needs to recruit...
How one school thrived in a 'Failed State'
The week in Gorsuch: Democrats vs. the...
'A corrupting formula': Trump and his...
Kellyanne Conway 'doesn't respect the lines'
Congressman met by boos during town hall
Joe: Will Trump seek to re-draft...
'Fever Swamp' looks at Trump's rise in 2016
Rand Paul: Why did Dems change tune on...
Indiana mayor points way forward for...
Trump goes after McCain in Thursday tweets
Blumenthal: Attacks on the judiciary are...
The man behind 'Lion' shares his...
'An attack on all judges'-Sasse shares...
Sasse: I'm a constitutional warrior before...
Trump slams Sen. Blumenthal in Gorsuch tweet
Winter storm takes hold in parts of the US
New book focuses on the lives of Russians now
Rachel Maddow
Court hands Trump a loss and a lesson on ban
Washington AG talks next steps in ban case
Court loss puts Trump on defense over ban
Poll: Trump supporters differ with rest of US
Trump extends losing streak with new ruling
Sex scandalized gov sparks corruption outcry
Republican actions on race are no accident
Schumer: Voters will be watching Trump picks
Schumer: Sessions vote 'turned my stomach'
Schumer slams weak Gorsuch criticism of Trump
Schumer: Democrats will hold SCOTUS bulwark
Schumer: GOP 'lost their cool' with Warren
Trump loses case to cover Jr's failed company
Warren silenced for criticizing Sessions
Coretta Scott King letter familiar with...
Maddow reads parts of CSKing's letter
Senator Tester to vote 'no' on Jeff Sessions
Trump's USDA drops animal abuse reports
Fate of Trump travel ban considered by court
McConnell turns up heat on Sessions hearing