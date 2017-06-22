Morning Joe 06/22/17

The top lies Trump told during Iowa rally

President Trump seemingly returned to the stump Thursday night during a rally in Iowa, where he tackled everything from the Keystone pipeline to immigration. Morning Joe fact checks his claims. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Dems help could make health care bill better
9 hours 4 min ago
US piecing together Russia cyber attack strategy
9 hours 38 min ago
Hayes: Hard to say Philando Castile got due process
10 hours 19 min ago
Matthews: Democrats haven't figured out how to beat Trump
11 hours 8 min ago
After loss in GA, what's the path forward for Dems?
14 hours 39 min ago
Sen. Brian Schatz: Senate GOP bill 'extremely cruel'
Trump gets a royal snub from Queen Elizabeth
Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan airport
Hayes to Franken: Is Sessions avoiding your committee?
Booker: Trump is trying to choke Obamacare dead

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL