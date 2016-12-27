Morning Joe 12/27/16

The story that shapes 'Good Girls Revolt'

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton and actress Joy Bryant join Morning Joe to discuss 'Good Girls Revolt,' a show depicting the female uprising at Newsweek. This interview was conducted before the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Actress Carrie Fisher dead at 60
56 min 56 sec ago
Obama welcomes Japanese PM for historic visit
2 hours 1 min ago
Trump taps company lawyer as trade negotiator
1 hour 49 min ago
Third time's a charm? Obama sure of '16 win
7 hours 59 min ago
Why conflicts of interest will remain for Trump
7 hours 33 min ago
Obama: 'I have to be quiet' after presidency
MaddowBlog: Trump caught lying about foundation
GOP congressman says Obama insults Netanyahu
McCain: 'No Doubt the Russians Were Hacking'
Three wishes for the upcoming, uncertain year

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL