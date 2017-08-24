Morning Joe 08/24/17

The reason for Trump's sudden stylistic shifts

Time's Michael Scherer discusses the president's speeches this week, and the stylistic shifts from each appearance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
5 hours 19 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
14 hours 19 min ago
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
3 hours 35 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's 'Jekyll and Hyde' week
13 hours 17 min ago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers
12 hours 36 min ago
WH finalizing guidance on transgender military ban
Winter is coming for the GOP: Dem. says
Intel officials worry about Trump having access to nukes
Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions: Politico
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL