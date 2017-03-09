Morning Joe 03/09/17

The 'nuggets of reality in sea of Trumpian paranoia'

Is a 'hostile' presence inside the federal government seeking to weaken Trump? Did this presence simply not exist before Trump took office? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
12 hours 25 min ago
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
11 hours 22 min ago
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim
10 hours 24 min ago
Chaffetz 'cell phone or health care' remark boosts opponent
11 hours 28 min ago
Trump, Tillerson weaken State Dept. as Putin would want
12 hours 5 min ago
Lawrence: George Will predicted GOP fight on Obamacare
Rep Swalwell wants independent Trump Russia inquiry
Cruz dines at White House after bitter 2016 race
Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL