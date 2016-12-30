Morning Joe 12/30/16

The news that dominated social media in 2016

Which political topics dominated on social media in 2016 and how did social media impact the election? Kristen Soltis Anderson discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
14 hours 37 min ago
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
12 hours 43 min ago
School board demands Paladino resign
12 hours 30 min ago
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
13 hours 28 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
18 hours 47 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL