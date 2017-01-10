Morning Joe 01/10/17

The longterm risk of the American debt

Professor Daniel Drezner discusses America's role on the global stage, the country's debt to GDP ratio, entitlement reform and economic gains made during the Obama presidency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Streisand on Trump: 'You can't trust anything he says'
14 hours 13 min ago
Maddow: Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees
9 hours 49 min ago
Trump fires inaugural announcer, on the job since '57
10 hours 22 min ago
What to expect from Sessions confirmation hearing
3 hours 9 min ago
Protests target Trump's controversial AG nominee
10 hours 47 min ago
Maddow: Obama presidency ending without a bang?
11 hours 37 min ago
McCain: I'll work with Trump but won't 'compromise' views
Sen. Booker to testify against his colleague Jeff Sessions
MaddowBlog: Trump’s lies start to pile up on Russia hack
Sessions could to face hard questions in hearing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL